Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RMESF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Red Metal Resources stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 49,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,067. Red Metal Resources has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Red Metal Resources (Get Rating)

Red Metal Resources Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resources in Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Farellón project that consists of 8 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1,234 hectares located in the Carrizal Alto mining district, Chile.

