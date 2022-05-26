Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $11.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $50.33 million, with estimates ranging from $29.57 million to $83.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share.

RETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.80. 1,218,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

