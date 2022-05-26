Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Million

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) will report sales of $2.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $11.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $50.33 million, with estimates ranging from $29.57 million to $83.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share.

RETA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.80. 1,218,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.25. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.