Realio Network (RIO) Hits Market Cap of $281,129.31

Realio Network (RIO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $281,129.31 and approximately $52,656.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 89% against the dollar and now trades at $16,777.65 or 0.56321319 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.12 or 0.00493879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033076 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,585.78 or 1.36243424 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

