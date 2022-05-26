Raymond Nobu Chang Buys 5,000 Shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Stock

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) CEO Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raymond Nobu Chang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 10,000 shares of Agrify stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Raymond Nobu Chang acquired 34,600 shares of Agrify stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $90,998.00.

AGFY stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.49. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

Agrify ( NASDAQ:AGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. Research analysts predict that Agrify Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Agrify by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

AGFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Agrify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Agrify from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

