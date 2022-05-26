Raymond James Trims Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Target Price to $125.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LSI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Life Storage stock opened at $112.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $154.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.03.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Life Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

