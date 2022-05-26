Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.45

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 167334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.64, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 150.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 181,905 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 155.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 653,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,850 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $8,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

