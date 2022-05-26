Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Raia Drogasil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Raia Drogasil’s previous dividend of $0.00.

About Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY)

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of São Paulo and Tocantins.

