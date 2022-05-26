Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Raia Drogasil from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.
About Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY)
Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of São Paulo and Tocantins.
