Quiztok (QTCON) Market Capitalization Hits $16.71 Million

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $109,160.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quiztok has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,910,010,083 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

