Quilter’s (QLT) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 120 ($1.51) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.39) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 162.40 ($2.04).

Get Quilter alerts:

QLT stock opened at GBX 118.72 ($1.49) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.65 ($2.13).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75), for a total value of £100,704.11 ($126,719.66). Also, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55), for a total transaction of £243,693.75 ($306,648.74).

About Quilter (Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.