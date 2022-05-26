Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Cap of $14.31 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and $25,894.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,498.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,828.28 or 0.06197867 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00217253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.31 or 0.00618041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.98 or 0.00644037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00075335 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004637 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,275,475 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.