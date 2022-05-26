Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

NYSE:COF traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.78. 30,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

