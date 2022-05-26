Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after acquiring an additional 465,759 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 234,840 shares of company stock valued at $25,306,349 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.66. The company had a trading volume of 44,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,428. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $91.52 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

