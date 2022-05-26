Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 43,680 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,680 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 236,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,824,503. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.84.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

