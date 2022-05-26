Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 10,090 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.11.

AAP stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,471. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.86 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

