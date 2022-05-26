Quantitative Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 62,189 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.38.

NYSE:YUM traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,768. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.46. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.54 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

