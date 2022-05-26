Quantitative Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,789 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

KNX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.02. 35,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,090. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

