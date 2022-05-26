Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,672 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,824,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after purchasing an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,487,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,782,000 after purchasing an additional 598,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,290.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 553,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 530,006 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 229,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,408. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

