Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,564,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

VGT traded up $8.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $351.85. 760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $381.30 and its 200 day moving average is $411.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $327.06 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

