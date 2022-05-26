Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 203 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 290.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,129,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 604,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVR by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

NVR stock traded up $149.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4,339.03. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,455. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,998.00 and a 12 month high of $5,982.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,440.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,016.82.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $63.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

