Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,150,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Whirlpool by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after acquiring an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,008,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,650,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,106,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,621,000 after buying an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

WHR stock traded up $6.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $180.20. 31,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,021. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

