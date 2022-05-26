QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,056,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $745,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $384,144,000 after purchasing an additional 893,563 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $131.23 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.86.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

