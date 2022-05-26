QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after buying an additional 1,307,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,056,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $745,318,000 after buying an additional 1,208,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,066,000 after buying an additional 1,129,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $384,144,000 after buying an additional 893,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,763,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.86. The firm has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

