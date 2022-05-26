QUAI DAO (QUAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $112,860.00

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, QUAI DAO has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $271,928.06 and approximately $112,860.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,913.01 or 0.53471790 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00491814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033391 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008727 BTC.

QUAI DAO Coin Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

