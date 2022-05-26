Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRVO. Mizuho reduced their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $104.38 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $98.23 and a 1-year high of $201.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $134.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Qorvo by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 12,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,528,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

