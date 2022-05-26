Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issued By Capital One Financial

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

NSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 390.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.