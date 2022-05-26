PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Down 90.6% in May

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PureTech Health stock remained flat at $$2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

