PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Down 90.6% in May

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PureTech Health stock remained flat at $$2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $5.82.
