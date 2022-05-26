Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X (NPXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

