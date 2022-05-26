Puma VCT 12 plc (LON:PU12) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 40 Per Share

Puma VCT 12 plc (LON:PU12 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.50) per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 61.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Puma VCT 12’s previous dividend of $21.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Puma VCT 12 stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.84) on Thursday. Puma VCT 12 has a 52-week low of GBX 55 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.84 million and a P/E ratio of 3.99.

Puma Vct 12 Plc is a fund of Puma Investments making growth capital. It make investments in established businesses based in the United Kingdom.

