Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Up to $18.22

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $18.92. Pulmonx shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $679.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.87% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $29,330.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

