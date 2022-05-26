Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $365.00 at Raymond James

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.79.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $324.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a one year low of $277.10 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

