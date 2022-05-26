Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Shares of COF stock opened at $120.22 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

