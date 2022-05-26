Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 4,876 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $55.73 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

MTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

