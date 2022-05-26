Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,140 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 83.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.48. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

