Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after buying an additional 841,377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.07.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $157.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.91. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.31 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

