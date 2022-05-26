Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN opened at $242.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.92 and a 200-day moving average of $341.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.