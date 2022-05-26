Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.17% of Trupanion worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Trupanion by 38.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 11.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,626,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,877 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $63.20 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.60.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

