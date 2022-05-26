Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.54 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,375,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,187,000 after buying an additional 296,261 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,555,000 after buying an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $324.87 on Thursday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $277.10 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.79.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

