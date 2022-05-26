Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

MSCI stock opened at $416.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.44 and a 200 day moving average of $529.21. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

