Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.34% of Bottomline Technologies worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

