Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Agree Realty worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Agree Realty by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $75.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

