Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in IQVIA by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

IQVIA stock opened at $203.34 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.57 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.93. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.