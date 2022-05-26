PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PTAIY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.74. 565,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,978. PT Astra International Tbk has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

