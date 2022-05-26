Proton (XPR) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Proton (XPR) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Proton has a market capitalization of $50.26 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 12,111,652,380 coins. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

