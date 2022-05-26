ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Stock Price Down 2.5%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.61 and last traded at $45.61. 149,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,134,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

