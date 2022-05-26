PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.73 Million

Brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) to announce $66.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the lowest is $66.50 million. PROS posted sales of $62.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $269.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.36 million to $271.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $295.10 million, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $304.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $66.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.44 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 34.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

PROS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.93. 286,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,156. PROS has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.56.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $54,652.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,211.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PROS by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

