Project WITH (WIKEN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $224,017.00

Project WITH (WIKEN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Project WITH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Project WITH has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Project WITH has a total market cap of $8.61 million and $224,017.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Project WITH

Project WITH is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 858,338,828 coins. The official message board for Project WITH is medium.com/projectwith . Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io . Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

