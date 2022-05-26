Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.67.

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of POWI traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.37. 10,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,080,680.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $1,727,684. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 15.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after buying an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 501,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

