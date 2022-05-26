Poema Global (NASDAQ:PPGH) Stock Price Up 23.7%

Poema Global Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PPGH – Get Rating) shares rose 23.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 5,986,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,489% from the average daily volume of 231,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78.

Get Poema Global alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPGH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poema Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Poema Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Poema Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Poema Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Poema Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poema Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poema Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.