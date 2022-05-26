PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after acquiring an additional 111,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PNM Resources by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after acquiring an additional 471,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,004,000 after acquiring an additional 48,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in PNM Resources by 528.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 869,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 730,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

