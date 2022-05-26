Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Trading 8.5% Higher

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.44. 25,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,409,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $48,948.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $34,171.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,830 shares of company stock worth $2,246,387. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

